Early voting for Collierville run-off election ends Dec. 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - December 3 is the last day for Collierville residents to vote early in the run-off election for two aldermen positions.
Residents can vote from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Collierville Church of Christ on Shelton Drive.
Election Day is next Tuesday on December 8.
Incumbent alderman, John Worley, is up against Harold Booker in the position three race. Missy Marshall and William Boone are in the running for position four.
On December 8, voters must vote in the assigned precinct locations. Click here to find a complete list of voting precincts in Collierville.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.