MPD: Homicide investigation underway after toddler found dead in Hickory Hill

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 3, 2020 at 7:04 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:24 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for answers after a toddler was found dead Tuesday morning.

MPD was called to the 4000 block of Ridge Drive in Hickory Hill around 11:05 am.

When police arrived, a male toddler was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators determined the child suffered multiple internal injuries.

The toddler’s death has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

