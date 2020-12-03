MPD: Homicide investigation underway after toddler found dead in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for answers after a toddler was found dead Tuesday morning.
MPD was called to the 4000 block of Ridge Drive in Hickory Hill around 11:05 am.
When police arrived, a male toddler was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators determined the child suffered multiple internal injuries.
The toddler’s death has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.
