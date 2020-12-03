ICU beds briefly reach capacity at Baptist DeSoto, according to officials

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - On Thursday morning, Baptist DeSoto reported to the Mississippi Department of Health that the hospital did not have any ICU beds available. However, officials with Baptist said the number of patients in ICU changes consistently throughout the day.
The patient number changes as additional patients are admitted to ICU, some are discharged from ICU, and others are moved to different levels of care.
Of the 36 ICU beds at Baptist DeSoto, 27 are occupied. Of the 27, seven are COVID-19 patients.
