Memphis Police continue to investigate shooting death of man shot and killed inside Dollar Tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting inside of a Dollar Tree in a busy shopping center Thursday.
The location in question is in a busy East Memphis shopping area on Summer Avenue at White Station. It happened in the middle of the day around 1 p.m. Police blocked off a large area with yellow crime scene tape.
“All of these employees could be dead. What is it going to take? What’s it gonna take? Everybody’s life matters,” Rebecca Maino who lives nearby said.
Memphis Police investigators spent several hours in the parking lot in front of the Dollar Tree after a man was shot and killed inside the business.
An employee of a nearby business said the victim was a cashier at the Dollar Tree. Officers said it appeared the man who was shot was the intended victim. It’s not clear if anything was taken.
“Me and my family like I said, we are frequent shoppers in here. All I can say is it’s very sad,” bystander Stephanie Richter said.
The area has several businesses including a Hispanic supermarket, a busy McDonald’s, and a nearby dental office. As police investigated, businesses around Dollar Tree continued to operate.
People in nearby businesses said they did not hear any shots. It’s not clear if customers were in the store or what, if anything, employees saw.
“It’s sad. We as a community cannot be safe,” Maino said.
“I feel very sorry for the family that happened to, I just wish them peace and closure,” Richter said.
Police have not given any suspect information or a description of a car, if there was a vehicle involved.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.