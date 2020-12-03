Investigation continues into the death of 2-year-old at Hickory Hill apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating what happened that led to the death of a toddler in Hickory Hill.
Officers were called to the Germantown Falls Apartments in the 4000 block of Ridge Drive in Hickory Hill just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
A 2-year-old little boy was dead. Investigators say the child suffered multiple internal injuries.
A neighbor who did not want to be identified broke into tears after learning what happened.
”The baby, but the fact that it’s already continuing to happen over here makes it worse. You know you took a child’s life, it’s our future,” the Germantown Falls Apartments Resident said.
The woman says she’s lived in the complex for two years. She also says she’s noticed more criminal activity recently, making her consider moving.
“Yes, because the police stay over here undercover, we have two guys, one guy they had a shootout, when was that… Halloween?” she said.
The death of the 2-year-old boy brings the number of homicides in Memphis this year to 297, including 34 children who have died due to violence, of that, 26 have been murdered.
No arrests have been made.
If you know anything about this incident, MPD is urging you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
