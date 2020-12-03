More clouds and showers in spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will slowly shift east of Memphis this afternoon, but scattered downpours are still likely across west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s.
TONIGHT: Expect more clouds with patchy drizzle in eastern Arkansas and passing downpours in northeast Mississippi. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low to mid 40s at best. Some drizzle, isolated showers or a few flurries are possible in the morning. The sky will clear Friday night with lows in the low 30s.
WEEKEND: Expect sunshine with a few clouds. It will be dry but chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s with some areas dipping below freezing at night.
NEXT WEEK: The cold, dry stretch of weather will continue into early next week with highs in the 40s Monday and maybe Tuesday. It gradual warm into the 50s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.