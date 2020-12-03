President of National Civil Rights Museum resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leader of the National Civil Rights Museum has resigned from her position. Terri Lee Freeman has been president of the NCRM since 2014.
According to the NCRM, Freeman led the 18-month commemoration of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK50 was an international event that included those who marched and worked with Dr. King as well as the new movement makers.
She also created “Unpacking Racism for Action,” which was a seven-month-long dialogue program to go deep into issues of implicit bias and structural racism.
Freeman currently serves as chair of the board of the Community Foundation for Greater Memphis and is a member of the boards of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, the Memphis Brand Initiative, the Orpheum Theatre Group, Urban Teachers, and the Southeastern Council of Foundations.
Freeman was also recently named 2020 Memphian of the Year.
Her last day at the museum will be on February 3, 2021. Officials said the search for her successor will begin immediately.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.