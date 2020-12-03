Rain likely today, feeling much cooler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will slowly push through the Mid-South today, which will give us a chance for rain. There are a few showers this morning and rain will be on and off through this evening. Most of the area will receive .5 to 1 inch of rain. A wintry mix of sleet and rain is possible, but there will not be any impacts since temperatures are above freezing. It will also feel cooler today with high temperatures only in the lower 40s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 44 degrees. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 37 degrees. Winds: East 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Flurries and drizzle will be possible on Friday as moisture lingers behind the front. Clouds will likely stick around all day, so temperatures will struggle to break into the upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and no rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s with some areas dipping below freezing at night.
NEXT WEEK: We will have a warming trend next week with temperatures in the lower 50s Monday to the upper 50s Wednesday. It will also be sunny and dry at the start of next week.
