Rain likely today, feeling much cooler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will slowly push through the Mid-South today, which will give us a chance for rain. There are a few showers this morning and rain will be on and off through this evening. Most of the area will receive .5 to 1 inch of rain. A wintry mix of sleet and rain is possible, but there will not be any impacts since temperatures are above freezing. It will also feel cooler today with high temperatures only in the lower 40s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s tonight.