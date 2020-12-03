Remdesivir labeled “not effective” for COVID-19, one local health expert still supports use

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends not using Remdesivir, a drug shown to shorten recovery time for COVID-19 patients; however, Baptist Memorial Hospital is still using the medication.
WMC first told viewers about Remdesivir back in May. Since then, several studies on the drug have been released indicating it shortens recovery time for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
But a new trial by the WHO states the drug is not effective for treating COVID-19 and recommends not using it.
After the trial was released, the Infectious Diseases Society of America said they still believe in using the drug, an opinion shared by infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial.
“A cut of 15 to 10 days in duration of illness to cut down hospitalization days becomes a very important significant factor,” Threlkeld said.
Threlkeld says Baptist Memorial plans to continue using Remdesivir and believes it can really help this holiday season, especially as they see are seeing an increase in patients.
“In the month between now and Christmas and beyond getting people out of the hospital and causing a decrease duration of illness may be a very precious item that we don’t want to bypass, so for that reason we do still use Remdesivir,” Threlkeld explained.
Threlkeld says the World Health Organization trial showed the drug makes no difference in mortality, but he says it does not look at the duration of illness.
“It works better earlier on, but it is not a magic bullet like many people have said,” he said.
Threlkeld admits Remdesivir is no solution and says there are 70 vaccines in development with Moderna and Pzifer both applying for emergency use authorization.
