Reward of up to $50k offered for USPS robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed and shot a USPS letter carrier on Nov. 25 at 12:05 p.m.
The carrier was delivering mail near the 1500 block of Humber Street when the attack occurred. The employee and the suspect struggled over the gun, and the suspect fired one round at the USPS worker, according to a press release. The letter carrier sustained minor injuries during the robbery.
The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound on East Essex Avenue, then northbound up an alley. He’s described as a very dark complected Black male, in his late 20s to early 30s, between 5′8″ and 5′11″, and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
He’s also described as medium build with brown eyes and possibly having short to medium lengths dreadlocks. The suspect was further described as having a round face, tattoo on the front of his neck, piercing on the left side of his face, and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark skull cap, light-colored blue jeans, and a dark gray letterman’s jacket with sleeves and an “H” emblem on the front left side.
The Postal Inspection Service urges the public not to take action to apprehend the suspect, but instead to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
