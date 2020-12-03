St. Jude, UTHSC need 500 participants in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude and UTHSC have started recruiting adults ages 18 and older, in the Memphis area, for phase 3 of a clinical research study to evaluate a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will offer a testing site for phase 3 of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson clinical trial, according to a press release.
This particular phase is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a single dose of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in adults, with emphasis put on representation from people older than 60. The CDC has identified older individuals as part of the high-risk groups, or people who are more vulnerable to the effects of the virus.
People can sign up to participate through Dec. 21 by visiting http://www.preventcovidmemphis.org/ or emailing covidvaccinestudy@stjude.org.
More information about the trial can be found here: https://www.stjude.org/media-resources/news-releases/.
