Tiger basketball wins home opener against Arkansas State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s back home on Beale Street for the Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball team. After three games in South Dakota produced a 1-2 record that nobody likes, the Tigers took it out on Arkansas State in their home opener.
FedExForum was the scene where, as promised, U of M head coach Penny Hardaway made changes to the starting lineup, bringing Boogie Ellis and Damion Baugh in for Alex Lomax and Landers Nolley.
Memphis went inside early and often against the Red Wolves, finding Freshman Moussa Cisse for two straight slams to start the game. The Tigers then turned up their defense, allowing the Red Wolves to hit just 33 percent from the floor.
Memphis outrebounds Arkansas State 49-32, forcing 18 turnovers, and blocking eight shots to A-State’s three.
Landers Nolley leads the way off the Bench for Memphis with 23 points.
Moussa Cisse his first double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds.
Lester Quinones also a double-double with 15 and ten. Tigers up 22 at the break, and led by 29 before settling in to win it. Final 83-54.
Head Coach Penny Hardaway said this is what he wants to see.
“I had some guys step up tonight and do some things they haven’t been doing,” said Penny. “Even though we don’t have a full team hitting on all cylinders. We’ve got enough guys to get things done. Once we get DeAndre back, It’ll be pretty special.”
The U of M, now two and two, next hosts Central Arkansas Friday night at FedExForum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.