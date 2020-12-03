Tigers Landers Nolley on Wooden Award Watch List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers transfer guard, Landers Nolley, named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List after his performance in South Dakota. The Wooden is given annually to the most outstanding player in college basketball.
The Sophomore transfer from Virginia Tech hit 47 percent beyond the arc on 8-17 three-point attempts in the Crossover Classic. He averaged 13.7 points in the three games at Sioux Falls. Nolley is one of only two players in the American on the Wooden list. Tennessee has two players, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons.
