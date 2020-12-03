WMC Holiday Food Drive raises more than $132K for Mid-South Food Bank

WMC Holiday Food Drive raises more than $132K for Mid-South Food Bank
WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 5:17 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The difficulty of 2020 didn’t stop the Mid-South from giving back.

We want to thank you for your generosity for giving to the annual WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive.

In fact, it was a record-setting year for the Holiday Food Drive.

The final count is in...

Thanks to your support, we raised $132,956.47, plus 6,712 pounds of food.

All together, we collected enough for 404,462 meals for the Mid-South Food Bank to hand out this holiday season.

Click here if you’d like to support the Mid-South Food Bank.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.