WMC Holiday Food Drive raises more than $132K for Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The difficulty of 2020 didn’t stop the Mid-South from giving back.
We want to thank you for your generosity for giving to the annual WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive.
In fact, it was a record-setting year for the Holiday Food Drive.
The final count is in...
Thanks to your support, we raised $132,956.47, plus 6,712 pounds of food.
All together, we collected enough for 404,462 meals for the Mid-South Food Bank to hand out this holiday season.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.