Best Life: Cooking with passion

Lona first started selling her food in St. Louis at a farmer’s market on Saturdays. Foodies spread the word and started lining up around the block every weekend. She had never heard of the James Beard Awards when she was first nominated in 2018. She only found out about the awards when customers came in to congratulate her for being nominated. She is not only proud of her food, but her team. Everyone who works for her gets a living wage and full-time employees get health insurance.