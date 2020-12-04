City of Germantown hosts community blood drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On December 4, the City of Germantown will host a community blood drive.
It will be at the Great Hall and Conference Center located at 1900 South Germantown Road, from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Officials said due to a low amount of local donations, area blood banks are having to import more than 50 percent of their blood supply from other states.
All local COVID-19 protocols will be in place and all donors are required to wear a mask.
Click here to make an appointment to donate.
