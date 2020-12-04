Clouds clear as the weekend begins and ahead of another cold front Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light west wind and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a light west wind and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light south wind and lows in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows near 30. Tuesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
