Clouds & drizzle now, but a nice weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to clouds, drizzle and even a few flurries. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Cloud will gradually clear after 3 pm, so it will be mostly clear overnight. Since most of the day will feature clouds, high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Low temperatures will dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 48 degrees. Winds: West 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds Clearing. Low: 33 degrees. Winds: West 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday will feature full sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 50s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s on Saturday night. High temperatures will also be in the lower 50s on Sunday, but there will be more clouds.
NEXT WEEK: We will have a warming trend next week with temperatures in the lower 50s Monday to the upper 50s Wednesday. High temperatures will hover around 60 through the end of the week. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. It looks sunny and dry for most of the week.
