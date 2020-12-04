Clouds & drizzle now, but a nice weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to clouds, drizzle and even a few flurries. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Cloud will gradually clear after 3 pm, so it will be mostly clear overnight. Since most of the day will feature clouds, high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Low temperatures will dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight.