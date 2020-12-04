Clouds will move out in time for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to slow clearing this afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Expect a clear sky with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind west 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Expect sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Some clouds are possible Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: The chilly, dry stretch of weather will continue into early next week with highs in the 40s to low 50s Monday and low to mid 50s Tuesday. It will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 30s each night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
