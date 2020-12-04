Collierville schools returning to in-person learning Dec. 7

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools announced on Twitter Friday that students in grades 6 through 12 that were learning remotely will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7.
The decision was based on current district-wide information and the number of school-specific coronavirus cases, according to the tweet.
Collierville High, Collierville Middle, and West Collierville Middle School were named as institutions that are also going back to the classroom.
