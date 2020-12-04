40 COVID-19 cases confirmed among MATA employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of December 4, the Memphis Area Transit Authority has confirmed 40 coronavirus cases among their employees.
According to a news release, the latest employees with coronavirus are a call center supervisor, bus operator, and coin room cashier.
The transit company said they are closely monitoring coronavirus guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shelby County Health Department, and local and state Executive Orders to ensure measures have been taken to help protect the public and employees.
Names and any personal identification of the employees with the virus will not be shared in order to maintain privacy.
