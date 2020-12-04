40 COVID-19 cases confirmed among MATA employees

40 COVID-19 cases confirmed among MATA employees
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 4, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 9:27 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of December 4, the Memphis Area Transit Authority has confirmed 40 coronavirus cases among their employees.

According to a news release, the latest employees with coronavirus are a call center supervisor, bus operator, and coin room cashier.

The transit company said they are closely monitoring coronavirus guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shelby County Health Department, and local and state Executive Orders to ensure measures have been taken to help protect the public and employees.

Names and any personal identification of the employees with the virus will not be shared in order to maintain privacy.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases among employees with MATA --

Coronavirus cases among MATA employees
Coronavirus cases among MATA employees (Source: MATA)
COVID-19 cases among MATA employees
COVID-19 cases among MATA employees (Source: MATA)
COVID-19 cases among MATA employees
COVID-19 cases among MATA employees (Source: MATA)
COVID-19 cases among MATA employees
COVID-19 cases among MATA employees (Source: MATA)

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.