Family pleads for answers after deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been more than 72 hours since a man was killed in a hit and run in North Memphis. WMC Action News 5′s Kelli Cook spoke to the victim’s family who says they are angry that the suspect hasn’t been caught.
The family of 36-year-old Freddie Freeman is still searching for answers. His cousin and mother say the father of 2 was the victim of a hit and run Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m.
Family says he worked with his uncle at this auto repair shop on Warford near Chelsea, and on his way back from getting some food, he was struck by a vehicle.
“How can you take someone’s life and don’t care about that,” Freeman’s cousin Tasha Lott said.
Freeman’s cousin says witnesses, who caught the aftermath of the incident on camera, said cars stopped to let him cross the street, but an impatient driver pulled around the car that stopped and hit him.
“You in such a big rush, like you didn’t even care that you didn’t even stop, and you didn’t even look to see if he was ok. You left my cousin for dead!” Lott exclaimed.
Witnesses say the driver that hit Freeman was in a white Nissan Altima.
Freeman would have celebrated his 37th birthday just two days before Christmas. Now his grieving family is looking for their own Christmas miracle.
“Y’all turn yourself in. I ain’t looking for nothing but some justice,” Lott said.
Freeman succumbed to his injuries the following day and died at Regional One. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
