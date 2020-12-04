Garbage, recycling pickup now combined while Memphis Solid Waste Dept. battles COVID-19 staffing shortages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 has so impacted the City of Memphis’ Solid Waste department that significant collection changes are on the horizon.
A statement from the City says 25 percent of its solid waste crews have contracted the virus or are quarantined, leading to collection delays.
Starting Monday, Dec. 7 until further notice, crews will collect garbage and recycling as one to mitigate those delays.
Residents should place their garbage and recycling carts curbside by 7 a.m. on their regularly-scheduled pickup days.
The City says crews will work extra shifts in order to service all customers.
“We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience and thank you for your cooperation and support during this unprecedented time,” reads a statement from the city.
Residents can avoid recycling interruptions by visiting the following drop-off centers, which are open seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Downtown -- Mud Island Drive (north entrance of Mud Island Park)
- Southeast -- Hickory Hill Center (3910 Ridgeway)
- East Memphis -- About 300 yards off Germantown Parkway South, just south of the Shelby Showplace Arena at the Agricenter International
