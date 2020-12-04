Grizzlies release schedule for first half of 2020-21 regular season

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 4, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 3:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA announced the schedule for the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2020-21 regular season Friday.

It tips off Wednesday, Dec. 23 at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

The preseason begins Dec. 12 with a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s the team’s 20th season in Memphis, and the 37-game first half schedule includes 20 home games, eight of which are on the weekend.

Six of the first nine regular season games are home at FedExForum.

Fans lucky enough to attend a game this year will get a whole new experience because of the pandemic. Last month, FedExForum announced new COVID-19 protocols for guests, including face masks, social distancing, crowd limits and more.

