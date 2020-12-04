Memphis athletics unveils equality patch for Tiger jerseys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis athletic department revealed its UMADE equality patch that will be worn on jerseys during athletic events.
Memphis athletics’ UMADE leadership group created and designed the patch. Marlon Dechausay, Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Welfare, led the project.
UMADE, which stands for University of Memphis Athletics for Diversity & Equality, was created to focus on issues and projects relating to the conservation of diversity, inclusion and equality within department operations.
“We are proud that our student-athletes will be wearing the UMADE Equality Patch,” Laird Veatch, Memphis Director of Athletics, said. “The UMADE group engaged constituents throughout campus and our department in order to gain different perspectives. Ultimately, the logo was selected by our student-athletes. We are excited to support them and other efforts as we bring attention to inequality in our country.”
The patch was designed to reflect the essence of Memphis and features the words “dignity” and “respect,” paying homage to Dr. King’s final speech delivered in Memphis, before his assassination. The design also includes eight starts representing the Memphis State 8, the first Black students to attend U of M in 1959.
“The patch encompasses the spirit of Memphis and its Civil Rights history,” Veatch added. “We hope all Memphians will join us as we look to fight inequality and injustice.”
“We’re proud of the patch’s significance and the symbolic nature of all aspects of its design,” Dechausay said. “We’re excited for what this patch represents, not only for this year, but for years to come.”
Clothing featuring the patch will be available for purchase soon in the Tiger Bookstore. A portion of the profit will support the UMADE initiative. It’s one of several diversity and inclusion efforts that the UMADE leadership group is currently developing.
