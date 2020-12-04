Memphis Oscar great launches GoFundMe for employee struck by tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian Bill Courtney, the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Undefeated,” has set up a GoFundMe for a family struck by tragedy this holiday season.
Last night, Simone Hinton was hit head-on and killed in a crash on Danny Thomas Boulevard in Frayser. Her 18-year-old son, Tyus, is now in ICU.
This leaves her husband, Quentin Phillips, planning his second funeral in three weeks. That’s when their 12-year-old son, Ta-shun Hardrick, was shot and killed walking out of a store in Smokey City. Both killers are on the loose.
Quentin is a forklift operator at Courtney’s company, Classic American Hardwoods. Courtney wants to raise $25,000 to “at least take some of the stress of the financial burden these horrific events leave him in.”
Here is a link to the “Indescribable Circumstance - Relief for Quentin” GoFundMe.
