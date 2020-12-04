Mother of 12-year-old homicide victim dies in car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within a month, a family has lost two loved ones.
Exactly one month ago, we reported on the death of a 12-year-old that was shot and killed in Smokey City. Thursday night, his mother died in an accident.
WMC Action News 5′s Briseida Holguin talked with the family who remains strong for the two kids left behind.
“I mean I talk to her every day, I call her every day, I uplift her, I come over here and see her, I was just trying to be there for my sister and for me to get the news that she passed,” said Sharonda Long.
Long say’s it’s hard to believe her sister Simone Hinton is gone.
Hinton was the mother of 12-year-old Ta’Shun Hardrick who was shot and killed in a drive-by in Smokey City one month ago.
Long says Hinton was talking about getting Ta’Shun a headstone, and it hurts to even think about setting up funeral arraignments for her older sister.
“I really really… I really miss you. I hate that we couldn’t grow old together, our kids couldn’t grow up together,” said Long.
Thursday evening Hinton was in the car with her children Jasmine and Tyus driving north on Highway 51 when they were hit head-on. Hinton did not survive. Jasmine is now out of the hospital, but Tyus remains in intensive care.
“My nephew he’s in ICU, so I been up there all morning trying to make sure that he’s okay, because he keep asking for his momma. He wanna know where his mom is at,” said Long.
On social media Hinton is being remembered as a loving friend and amazing nail technician.
Roberta Callicutt who grew up with Hinton says she won’t forget the last words Hinton spoke to her.
”I gave her a ride to her house she got in my car and told me she loved me,” said Callicutt.
The family is working on setting up a go fund me page to raise funds for the funeral.
Police are still searching for the driver believed to be responsible for the deadly crash.
If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe created by the family to cover expenses, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/simone-hinton?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
