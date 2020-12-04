Moussa Cisse shows promise vs. Arkansas State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If anything is to be learned from the University of Memphis thrashing of Arkansas State on Wednesday night in the home opener at FedExForum, it’s Moussa Cisse on his own learning curve on how to man the paint as a college athlete.
Cisse, the Tigers prized Freshman five-star recruit from Lausanne, could, in fact, be playing for the Lynx this year as a high school senior, but he opted to leave the Prep Ranks early and jump into the Word of NCAA Division One Hoops as a 17-year-old.
Mind you, he’s not your average teenager, standing 6′11, with a 7′4″ Wingspan. Cisse producing his first collegiate double-double, 14-points, and ten rebounds with a couple of blocks in just 19 minutes on the court.
Moussa said the 83-54 win is a simple product of effort, vs how the Tigers played in the Crossover Classic last week.
”When we were in South Dakota, we weren’t playing hard enough, and I know we could do better than that. In my mind, I was like when we come out here, we’re really gonna play hard. I was like, my next game, I’m really gonna give it all my best. I’m really good at rebounding and stuff, so, in my mind I was like, I’m gonna get a lot of rebounds.”
Expect Cisse to get a lot more rebounds when the Tigers host Central Arkansas on Friday Night at the FedExForum.
