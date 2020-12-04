MPD: Driver arrested after fatal hit and run on Hwy 64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local driver is behind bars after a man was killed on Highway 64. On December 3, officers were called to Hwy 64 and Champion Drive.
Officers found a man lying in the street that had been hit by a vehicle that was traveling west on US-64. Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, however, he later died from his injuries.
A witness followed the driver from the scene. When officers located the driver, Elton Davis, he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and was unable to stand without being held, according to MPD.
Officers asked Davis if he had been drinking and he said no. Investigators asked him to perform a sobriety test, but he refused.
Police also found a black Glock 22.4 cal on the passenger floor.
Davis has been charged with vehicular homicide - intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, possession of a handgun while intoxicated, and driving while under the influence.
