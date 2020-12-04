MPD: Driver on the run after hitting, killing pedestrian while speeding in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a driver after a man was hit by a car.
MPD said Freddie Freeman was hit by a vehicle and critically injured while attempting to cross Warford Avenue near Chealse Avenue. Freeman eventually died from his injures. The incident happened on December 2 around 5:09 pm.
A witness on the scene said a white Nissan Altima hit Freeman at a high rate of speed, then fled the scene going eastbound on Chelsea Avenue.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
