MPD: 1 shot and killed in Cherokee area, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the Cherokee area on Friday. This makes 300 homicides for Memphis this year.
Officers arrived at the scene at Kimball and Prescott and located the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation. The suspect is thought to be in a white pickup truck with silver trim, but no physical description is currently available. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Prescott.
Please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH to leave an anonymous tip if you have any information regarding this homicide.
