Official artist of the Beale Street Music Festival dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - George Hunt, the official artist of the Beale Street Music Festival since 1992, passed away Friday.
The news was announced in a Facebook post made by the festival’s event page. The post described Hunt’s vibrant artwork, which he drew inspiration for from the world of Memphis music.
“George was a dear friend and an incredibly gifted artist who always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger,” James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May, said. “We will miss George’s artistic brilliance, but more than that, we will miss his kind, gentle and friendly personality. This is a very sad day for BSMF fans, art lovers, friends and fans.”
Hunt reached a lot of people with his work through the annual “Art of Hunt” exhibit at the Beale Street Music Festival. Thousands of people would line up to meet Hunt in person as well.
Hunt’s talent and presence will be greatly missed. The post lastly stated their thoughts are with Hunt’s wife Marva and their family.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.