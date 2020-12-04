Penny Hardaway to play with Tigers’ starting lineup ahead of AAC games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway made changes to the starting lineup in the Tigers’ game against Arkansas State. Boogie Ellis and Damion Baugh started while Alex Lomax and Landers Nolley II came off the bench. Nolley scored a team high 23 points off the bench, which was no surprise to Hardaway who calls him the best shooter on the team.
“When a lineup change happens, you kind of know why it happened, so if you already know there’s nothing to be discussed,” Nolley said. “You just come in, do your job and try to earn your spot back. If not, come in, do your job and help the team win.”
Hardaway said Nolley didn’t start because of disciplinary reasons, but he will be back in the starting five eventually. He plans to play with different lineups early in the season before conference play and a big game against Auburn in Atlanta.
“That’s why we’re playing fast. That’s why when we’re playing half-court. We’re figuring out which guys are more aware than others because the rotations are going to get cut shorter in those games,” Hardaway said. “We’re just trying to see who’s who. It’s almost like an audition really when we’re out there playing because when you get into those bigger games, the guys that are bringing it are the guys that are going to play.”
Hardaway was expecting to get an update on Evansville transfer, DeAndre Williams’ waiver ahead of the Central Arkansas game. Instead, the team was asked to re-submit the waiver, so the center will not be available. The NCAA is scheduled to vote to make all transfers immediately eligible on December 16th.
