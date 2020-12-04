Police looking for suspect that robbed Walmart cashier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police needs your help in capturing the suspect that robbed a cashier at gunpoint at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Road on Thursday.
Police arrived at the scene on Thursday and were told one man entered the business at 11:50 a.m., pulled a black handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at the teller. He demanded money and stole an undetermined amount. He fled the scene on foot running towards the Enclave Home apartment complex.
The suspect is described as male, between 25-35 years old, 5′8″, 190 pounds. He was wearing a white skull cap, multicolored face mask, gray and black Nike Air hoodie with the Jordan symbol on the chest, black and white Nike gloves, great Nike sweat pants, and black and gray sneakers.
This is an ongoing investigation as no arrests have been made at this time.
You can anonymously leave a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit a tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000.
