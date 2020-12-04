Porter-Leath hosts annual toy truck drive for Mid-South kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive is underway this month, and the goal is to gather more than 6,000 toys for kids this holiday.
Porter-Leath’s annual Toy Truck Drive has been around for nearly 20 years, but its commitment to service goes much further back.
Porter-Leath has been around for about 170 years, since the 1850s. It originally started as an orphanage,” Porter-Leath communications manager Mary Braddock said.
The mission to help children has evolved over the years.
“Now we provide a comprehensive range of early childhood services. We’re making sure that they can read and that they know their ABCs but also that social-emotional development,” Braddock explained.
Their programs provide assistance to parents as well.
“Helping them reach goals. whether it’s a new job, Finishing their GED or even if it’s just working to better their household,” she said.
The annual Toy Truck Drive benefit’s Porter Leath’s pre-school. It’s is a time for the Mid-South to give back by donating thousands of toys to bring smiles to kids’ faces every year. Playing with the toys on Christmas day will be about more than a fun holiday experience.
“Toys provide a sense of normalcy. Play is really the primary way that children of this age learn,” Braddock said.
There are several places you can make donations during this year’s Toy Truck Drive:
- Through Dec. 5, donated toys can be dropped off at 4615 Poplar during business hours.
- Dec. 11-12, toys can be dropped off at WMC Action News 5 during business hours.
- On Dec. 19, they can be dropped off at 7900 IKEA Way from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year the goal is to once again collect 6,200 toys for kids under the age of 5. You can click here to help you get ideas on what types of toys to donate.
