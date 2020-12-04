Restaurant owners express frustration over SCHD restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mandates the Shelby County Health Department put in place to curb the coronavirus are putting a big dent in the restaurant business. One restaurant owner said they would just like two hours back.
“The community support we have had at RP Tracks has been monumental to us in being able to stay open and we are eternally grateful for that,” owner Mary Catherine Lewis said.
She and her husband Bernard own RP Tracks restaurant on Walker right in the shadow of the University of Memphis. While there has been community support, it has been tough for the couple during the pandemic.
“We are learning to learn how to operate our business without a city of 15,000 people that are built in,” Mary Catherine said.
That so-called “city” was made up of Memphis students who disappeared when classes went virtual because of the pandemic.
The Laws had 35 employees when the pandemic began. They’re now down to 23, and many of them may have their hours cut. The people you see in the restaurant are actually employees at shift change.
The couple says it has been tough, but what may be the last straw is the health department again tightening restrictions because of the rise in coronavirus cases, telling restaurants to close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.
Mary Catherine says those two hours can be a very busy time for her restaurant– that she days is now losing $300-$500 a day.
“We can enforce the mask mandate after 10 p.m. We can do that, we were doing that,” Mary Catherine said.
She says she doesn’t understand the 10 p.m. closing requirement. WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach reached out to the Shelby County Health Department for an answer, but have not heard back.
“We have been following the rules. We have been trying. We are doing our best and despite our best efforts we feel like we are just getting knocked down,” she said.
The owners of RP Tracks know it is possible the health department could shut restaurants down again. They said if they could just get some more business, they could save in case that happens.
