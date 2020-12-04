SCHD, community partners to hold overdose prevention event

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department along with community partners will host an overdose prevention event Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Howze Park, which is next to the Lester Community Center.
The Shelby County Opioid Task Force, Street Team for Overdose Prevention (STOP), the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office came together to plan the street-level outreach event. STOP will pass out free overdose reversal kits, including naloxone, a medicine that blocks opioids.
Treatment resources and information about accessing needle exchange programs will also be available.
Based on the most recent data available, the SCHD reported that as of Nov, 21, there have been 369 suspected overdose-related deaths in Shelby County. The data for this year is being compared to statistics from previous years, even dating back to 2017.
In 2019, there were 343 suspected overdose-related deaths. In 2018, there were 213, and in 2017, there were 165. The health department monitors overdose activity in the county by tracking incidents reported by first responder organizations and the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center, in a database called ODMAP.
This event will have free food and music. Face masks are required and will be on hand for anyone that needs one. Social distancing will also be enforced.
Visit https://www.shelbytnhealth.com/ for more information about opioids, overdose data, and more. The site is updated every Friday.
