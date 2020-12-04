Tigers have two players selected for East-West Shrine Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis football team stay on the road at Tulane this week. It’s a must-win clash for the U of M to stay alive in its quest for a fourth straight trip to the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.
Tigers Quarterback Brady White earned an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Now, they won’t play this year because of COVID-19 challenges, but Shrine Bowl organizers are still announcing selections to recognize this year’s outstanding seniors.
White is Memphis’ all-time leader in career passing touchdowns with 83 and needs just 304 passing yards to set that school career record. His 26 wins as a starting quarterback at Memphis are also a program record. White, who led The Tigers to a 10-7 win at Navy last week, bristles at the notion his team may not be as exciting as years past.
“Y’know, if someone wants to ridicule us, and write ‘Fricken columns about how ugly... what? We’re winning, man,” said White. “Like, what the hell are you like, I don’t, I don’t get it. I’ve never seen people that are frustrated about winning. We can definitely be better, but everyone can. I don’t think anyone has played perfect, or pretty. But, we’re 6-2, and we’re going to keep this thing going... we’re going to win as many as we can... whenever it’s over, it’s over.”
Tiger kicker Riley Patterson has been a big part of those victories in his four years at Memphis. Patterson also named to the East-West Shrine Bowl. His 78% career field goal percentage is first in program history. Patterson is second in career points kicking with 412, and third in career field goals made with 60.
