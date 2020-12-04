Worldwide police agency Interpol warns of organized crime will target COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Interpol, the worldwide law enforcement group, has issued an alert warning that organized crime networks may target the COVID-19 vaccine both physically and online.
Interpol says an unprecedented worldwide effort to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine is presenting an unprecedented opportunity for organized crime.
Millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to travel through the Memphis International Airport with FedEx playing a key role in distributing the vaccine across the country.
In a worldwide alert this week, international police organization Interpol, says the COVID-19 vaccine may be a target.
Interpol wants all enforcement agencies across the world to prepare for criminals potentially stealing COVID-19 vaccines or targeting victims in online vaccine-related scams.
“Help is on the way,” Vice President Mike Pence said.
Thursday Pence traveled to Memphis, meeting with leaders from FedEx to discuss the vaccine distribution plans.
FedEx says they’re working closely with the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to ensure the safe transport of the vaccine.
“Make no mistake Mr. Vice President, these vaccines will have the highest priority of anything carried in our network,” Don Colleran, FedEx President and CEO, said.
“We’ve conducted exercises and held sessions as to what if and what about different things that could happen to develop contingencies,” Patrick Sheehan, Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, said.
Interpol also warns of online scammers claiming to offer a COVID-19 vaccine or other coronavirus health remedies.
“Crooks know that there’s an opportunity to monetize that,” Nancy Crawford of Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said. “You should not have to pay for a coronavirus vaccine.”
The Better Business Bureau recommends getting any information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine from local or state health officials.
