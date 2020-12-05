City of Memphis passes 300 homicides in record-breaking year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis has reached a grim milestone for the first time, surpassing more than 300 homicides this year. Violent crimes have been a problem in Memphis for years, but 2020 has been an especially bad year for violent crimes with a record number of homicides.
One family buried their 8-year-old daughter Saturday as the homicide count increases.
The most recent, homicide number 302, occurred early Saturday morning on Haynes Street in Orange Mound.
Memphis Police have arrested Kevin Boyd for allegedly stabbing and killing Calvin Jones, a father of 8 children according to family members, after an argument over a bottle thrown into a yard.
“I mean he was cool cat. He was a cool person, he was a father,” neighbor Chris Smith said.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, the family of 8-year-old Jordyn Washington dressed in pink, her favorite color, to say goodbye in a celebration of her short life in Frayser.
“It’s been hard. Ever since it happened, it’s been hard,” Sammie Washington, grandmother of Jordyn Washington, said.
“She was always smiling, energetic, just lit up everyone, wherever she went,” Jeffrey Forehand, Jordyn’s grandfather, said.
“Today knowing this was the final time we were going to see her, it was devastating,” Sammie Washington said.
Jordyn Washington was visiting her aunt’s apartment off Raleigh LeGrange Road on Nov. 22, excited to meet their new puppy, when she was struck and killed by a stray bullet.
Memphis Police have issued a murder warrant for 43-year-old Cedric Conley in connection with Jordyn’s murder. Conley has yet to be arrested, according to police.
“Just turn yourself in, it will give us some semblance of peace,” Sammie Washington said.
For the Washington family, knowing their beloved family member is part of a record-setting number of homicides only makes the pain worse. They don’t know what might prevent violent crime in Memphis, but they know something needs to change as they send one message to Jordyn.
“I love you baby. Yeah we love you, everyone love you. Family love you. She lives through us, we’ll never forget,” Jason Washington, Jordyn’s father, said.
WMC Action News 5′s Chris Luther reached out to the office of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. A representative responded with a comprehensive plan from the mayor that includes increasing the number of MPD officers, punishing violent criminals, and programs to positively affect the youth.
The plan was originally posted by the Mayor’s Office in September.
