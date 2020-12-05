City Watch Alert for missing 19-year-old canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE: The city watch issued for missing endangered 19-year-old Jalen Patterson has been canceled. Memphis police say the teen was found late Saturday night.
Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 19-year-old after his girlfriend reported him missing.
Jalen Patterson’s girlfriend told police she last saw him around 6 p.m. in the area of West Raines and Doubletree. Police say Patterson is considered to be armed with a handgun and suicidal.
He’s possibly in a 2010 Toyota Camry with drive-out tags.
Patterson is described as a Black male, 5′7″, 130 pounds, with a low fade haircut. He also has a tattoo of a microphone on his right arm and a Jordan “23″ tattoo on his left arm. His last known clothing is unknown.
If seen, please contact Memphis Police at 91-545-COPS,
