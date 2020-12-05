Mississippi could see 1,000 more COVID-19 deaths by end of year, health official warns

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says his state could see 1,000 additional deaths by the end of the year.
It follows a week in which the state set a record for new cases.
In the past week, Mississippi has reported more than 2,000 daily new cases at least three times, including a record 2,480 cases on Friday.
On Saturday, the numbers weren’t as high, but still close to the 2,000 mark.
The state reported 1,942 new cases on Saturday, along with 33 new deaths.
“For anyone who hasn’t been taking this as seriously as they should have, now’s the time for a good, hard reevaluation,” said Dobbs.
It comes as hospitals across the Mississippi swell up with COVID-19 patients. Officials say there are not enough doctors and nurses to keep up.
Dobbs is urging all Mississippians to avoid any social gatherings with people who live outside their households, including parties, extended family gatherings, weddings and funerals.
“We have seen numerous outbreaks linked to these events,” Dobbs said.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves added more counties to his mask mandate, but the increasing numbers show a lot of people aren’t listening or abiding by the restrictions.
Dobbs says those who are dying from COVID-19 include many people in their 30′s to 50′s.
He warned that with infections rising at this rate a thousand more people could die by the end of this year, even with a vaccine on the horizon.
“There’s not near enough doses of the vaccine that will be available within the next few weeks to have any impact on population transmissions,” said Dobbs.
On Saturday Dobbs tweeted: “What would I do to save 1,000 lives? We may see an additional 1,000 deaths before the start of 2021. All preventable. I would do a lot. We collectively can save thousands of Mississippians throughout this rest of the pandemic. Yesterday 37 people died, many in their 30′s-50′s.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.