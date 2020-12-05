MPD: guns stolen from pickup truck in Hickory Hill, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a car burglary that occurred Nov. 30 in which handguns were stolen from a pickup truck parked outside a Hickory Hill business.
At 7: 28 p.m., officers arrived at the scene at the 5100 block of Hickory Hill Road, where Carrier Mid South, a business that provides ventilation services, heating, and more, is located.
The victim told police he parked his Nissan Titan in the parking lot that morning and came back that afternoon to find his passenger window shattered. The burglar took a Springfield XD2 with two additional magazines. All were fully loaded with 9mm rounds.
As of now, the suspect’s physical description is unknown. However, they were in a red Nissan Altima or Maxima with a black hood and rims. The car sits low on the ground.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information regarding this incident.
