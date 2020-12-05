Nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases identified in Tennessee, TDH reports

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Almost 5,000 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Tennessee by the Tennessee Department of Health, as of Saturday.
The health department reports there are now 397,522 total cases across the state.
TDH also reports 29 additional deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,905.
As of Saturday, 2,465 Tennesseans are currently in the hospital due to virus-related complications, and there have been 357,347 recoveries across the state.
Shelby County COVID-19 cases have increased by 541 with seven additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The Shelby County Health Department says there are 3,451 active cases countywide accounting for 6.8% of all cases in Shelby County. There are also over 8,000 residents in quarantine.
More than 50,000 Shelby Countians have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic and 696 have died.
Coronavirus cases are also rising outside Shelby County. Nearly 11,000 cases have been reported in DeSoto County. Here’s a breakdown of cases surrounding Shelby County:
- Tipton County - 3,899
- DeSoto County - 10,942
- Crittenden County - 3,294
The health department reports shrinking capacity at Shelby County hospitals. As of December 3, 92 percent of acute care beds and 93 percent of ICU beds are utilized -- 17% and 35%, respectively, with COVID-19 patients.
Two hospital systems -- Baptist and Methodist -- have paused elective procedures for the time being.
As hospitalizations increase, the most recent data available from the health department showed a 10.4% weekly test positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September, however, it declined last week. The SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
The health department says the county has plenty of testing capacity available, and anyone who needs a test can get one.
There are two community drive-thru testing sites open that do not require an appointment. They’re open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- 2355 Appling City Cove
- 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (off Lamar Avenue)
The City of Memphis plans to host free COVID-19 testing events this weekend. Starting at 8:30 on Saturday morning, two locations will offer to test.
- Poplar Healthcare, 3495 Hacks Cross Road
- Tiger Lane, 450 Early Maxwell Blvd.
The health department released new information concerning an early treatment for people who test positive for coronavirus and have the following risk factors.
- Anyone over age 12 with obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes or whose immunity is compromised by disease or prescription treatments.
- Anyone age 12-17 with sickle cell disease; neuromuscular disorder; dependence on medical intervention, such as a breathing or feeding tube; or a lung disorder such as asthma that requires daily medication.
- Anyone over age 55 with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, COPD or other chronic respiratory diseases.
- Anyone over age 65.
SCHD said if you test positive for coronavirus and have any of these risk factors, ask your health care provider about early COVID-19 treatments.
The health department is also investigating COVID-19 clusters where two or more cases have been identified at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 23 facilities currently under investigation -- some of them experiencing more than one cluster since the beginning of the pandemic.
Both residents and staff have been infected.
