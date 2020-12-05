Slightly cooler temperatures on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a clear sky this evening. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 50s. Winds will be light.
TONIGHT: Continued clear with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds will become light late. There could be a little freezing fog east of Memphis in west TN and northeast MS.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will turn northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows Sunday night will drop into the low to mid 30s with passing clouds.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The chilly, dry stretch of weather will continue early this week with highs in the 40s to low 50s Monday and low to mid 50s Tuesday. It will warm into the low to mid 60s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 30s each morning through Wednesday then in the 40s Thursday and Friday. Clouds and some showers are possible by Friday evening.
