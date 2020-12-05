Plentiful sunshine & warmer temperatures this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will be warmer today with more sunshine which will help boost our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. On Sunday we will stay mostly dry but a cold front will bring more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. There is a small chance of a shower in the afternoon in North Mississippi.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with a light west wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light southwest wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows near 30. Tuesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. A slight chance of showers will be possible by Friday night.
