Plentiful sunshine & warmer temperatures this afternoon

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows near 30. Tuesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. A slight chance of showers will be possible by Friday night.