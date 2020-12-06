Decreasing clouds tonight & cooler tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear skies along with a cool northerly flow will allow temperatures to fall near freezing overnight. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible Monday morning.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and northerly wind at 5 to 10 mph along with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with northwesterly breezes at 5 to 10 mph and high temperatures near 50.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a light southeast wind with lows near 30.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in lows in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Cloudy on Friday with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening along with highs in the low 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: We will start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday along with a slight chance of a few showers early. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs near 50.
