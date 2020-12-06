Grand Hyatt hotel proposed for One Beale campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Developers of the highly anticipated One Beale project in Downtown Memphis have plans to build a third hotel at the site.
The proposed $190 million Grand Hyatt hotel would be the newest addition at the One Beale campus.
At more than 20 stories tall, it would also transform the look of downtown.
Last year, at the groundbreaking of One Beale, developer Chance Carlisle said there was a big opportunity in downtown.
“This is something that we’ve always felt for decades that needs to happen for the city because our riverfront is one of the best in the world. Our sports and entertainment district is one of the best in the world and the two have just never been connected,” said Carlisle.
The Grand Hyatt would come with 350 rooms and 42,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
According to their application to the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation, developers are seeking an incentives package, including a 30-year tax break (PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes) to help pay for the hotel.
If the incentives are approved, developers would set aside rooms for out-of-town guests attending conferences at the Renasant Convention Center.
The convention center has undergone a massive transformation, which Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland hopes will attract more visitors.
“Once complete, the Renasant Convention Center will be a building that all Memphians can be proud of, and I think visitors will want to come back over and over and over to visit,” said Strickland.
Whether those visitors will ever get to stay at the proposed Grand Hyatt remains to be seen.
Developers will make their case to the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation on Tuesday morning.
According to their application, without the incentives, the financing for the project will be “unobtainable” in the years to come, even after the pandemic is over.
