Man charged with DUI in critical weekend crash, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A critical crash Saturday night has left one person in critical condition, another non-critical and a third person charged with DUI.
Memphis Police Department says around 11:20 p.m. on Raleigh-Lagrange Road near Joe Brooks Drive, a man backed out of a private driveway and struck a vehicle.
Police say Clayton Thomas was arrested for DUI. The driver of the second vehicle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and his passenger is in non-critical.
Clayton is also facing several other charges including possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is suspended/revoked, violation of financial law, reckless driving and resisting official detention.
