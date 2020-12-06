Man charged with DUI in critical weekend crash, according to police

Clayton Thomas (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 6, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 11:28 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A critical crash Saturday night has left one person in critical condition, another non-critical and a third person charged with DUI.

Memphis Police Department says around 11:20 p.m. on Raleigh-Lagrange Road near Joe Brooks Drive, a man backed out of a private driveway and struck a vehicle.

Police say Clayton Thomas was arrested for DUI. The driver of the second vehicle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and his passenger is in non-critical.

Clayton is also facing several other charges including possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is suspended/revoked, violation of financial law, reckless driving and resisting official detention.

