Increasing clouds & a little cooler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) Increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures today. A system will track to our south spreading more clouds into our area but most will stay dry. A very small chance of a stray shower is possible in North Mississippi. A few areas of patchy fog and freezing fog this morning and a few areas could see patchy freezing fog Monday morning.
TODAY: Increasing clouds with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A few clouds and northwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph along with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
MONDAY: Patchy fog, otherwise partly cloudy with a northerly wind at 5 to 10 mph and high temperatures near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. A chance of showers will be possible by Friday afternoon and evening.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies both days with highs in the low 50s Saturday but upper 40s on Sunday. There is a small rain chance early Saturday.
